Beed Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: NCP-SP Candidate Bajrang Sonwane Wins Against BJP’s Pankaja Munde

In the Beed Lok Sabha constituency, BJP’s Pankaja Munde experienced a significant setback. While results were available nationwide, the outcome in Beed remained uncertain until the final moments.

The lead alternated between Pankaja Munde and NCP’s Bajrang Sonwane. Ultimately, Sonawane emerged victorious in the 32nd round. Munde led by 30,461 votes at the end of the 24th round.

However, her lead began to dwindle from the 25th round onward. By the end of the 25th round, her lead had decreased to 22,500, and it further reduced to 10,276 in the 26th round and 7,428 in the 27th round. In the 28th round, Sonawane took the lead by 932 votes. He extended his lead to 1,217 votes in the 29th round and 2,602 votes in the 30th round. However, the 31st round saw a reversal, with Munde leading by 400 votes. In the final 32nd round, Sonawane secured a decisive victory with a lead of 7,000 votes.