Beed Sarpanch Murder: CM Fadnavis Orders Property Seizure of Prime Accused Walmik Karad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the police to confiscate the properties of Walmik Karad, the prime accused in the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Karad, alleged to have masterminded the crime, has been evading arrest for the past 19 days.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), tasked with probing the case, recently visited Karad's residence to question his family about his whereabouts. Additionally, Fadnavis has ordered an investigation into viral images of individuals with firearms. If verified as authentic, the government plans to revoke the gun licenses of those involved, officials from the home department stated.

The incident has sparked a political uproar, with leaders across party lines demanding the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, who is reportedly linked to Karad. NCP MLA Prakash Salunkhe called for Munde’s resignation to ensure an impartial investigation, while MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar urged authorities to avoid viewing the case through a caste-based lens.

Dhananjay Munde denied any involvement in protecting the accused, emphasizing his support for justice for the deceased. He stated that he seeks the harshest punishment for those guilty, irrespective of their association with him.

The murder occurred on December 9 when Deshmukh intervened in an extortion attempt at a wind power plant. While three suspects have been arrested, Karad and three others remain at large. Munde has called for the case to be expedited through a fast-track court.