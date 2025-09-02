Beed Tragedy: Woman Dies After Saree Gets Stuck While Alighting from Bus

Ambajogai: Tragic accident occurred in Morewadi area near Ambajogai were woman dies after falling from the bus. Deceased woman's name is deceased woman's name is Vijaymala Nanabhau Saravade who is resident of Kej. Vijaymala Saravade used to commute to Ambajogai from Kej every day for work.

On Tuesday morning, she boarded a bus from Dharur towards Parli to reach Ambajogai for work. When the bus stopped at Ambajogai, Vijaymala Saravade started getting off. At that time, the hem of her saree got stuck in the middle of the bus and she fell down. In the meantime, the bus moved forward and the wheels went off both her legs, causing severe injuries to both of her legs. She was quickly taken to Swami Ramanand Tirtha Hospital, but she died before she could be treated.

The accident has deeply saddened hospital staff, her coworkers, and the community. Police in Ambajogai are investigating the incident. Saravade's family claims the bus driver was drunk and his negligence has lead to the accident, and they are demanding serious consequences for him.