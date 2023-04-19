Beed: Two detained for putting up banners supporting gangster Atiq Ahmed

On Saturday (April 15), gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were fatally shot in Prayagraj. The incident has garnered mixed reactions, with some supporting it and others opposing it. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra's Majalgaon in Beed, banners were erected in support of the deceased brothers, with some referring to them as martyrs.

After receiving information about the banners put up in support of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, the police immediately removed them. According to the police, the banners were put up by Mohsin Bhaiyya Mitra Mandal. Two individuals have been detained in connection with the case, and the police are searching for Mohsin Patel. Furthermore, the police have apprehended those responsible for creating the banners, and additional arrests may follow.

Despite having no direct connection with Maharashtra or Beed, a group of young individuals from Majalgaon attempted to stir up the tension by displaying these banners.