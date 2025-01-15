Beed: Walmik Karad Remanded to Police Custody Till January 22; Chaos Erupts Outside Court

Walmik Karad, arrested in connection with extortion case, was handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after being charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA). On Wednesday, the SIT presented Karad before a Beed court. The court remanded him in police custody until January 22. This means Karad will not be able to apply for bail for at least a week.

The SIT said it is investigating Karad’s assets and seeking to determine who assisted him in escaping. Karad’s defense lawyer argued that none of the arrested suspects had named him, claiming there was no need for police custody related to the murder case. After hearing both sides, the court ordered Karad’s police custody until January 22.

Following the ruling, Karad was taken from the police van toward jail. However, chaos erupted outside the court as protesters demanded the death penalty for Karad. They chanted loudly. Supporters of Karad also gathered outside the court and raised slogans in his favor. Police attempted to disperse the protesters.