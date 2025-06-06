Beed: Warkari Community Protests Outside District Collector's Office Demanding Action Against Corruption

Warkari community members staged a protest outside the Beed District Collector's Office on Friday, June 6. The protesters climbed trees, played cymbals, and raised slogans to draw attention to their demands.

They are calling for immediate action against alleged corruption in the Eknath Maharaj Math Sansthan. Authorities have been notified of the protest, and the situation is being monitored closely. The community has urged the administration to take swift and transparent measures to address their concerns.

Beed, Maharashtra: Warkari community members are protesting outside the Beed District Collector's Office by climbing trees, playing cymbals, and raising slogans, demanding action against alleged corruption in Eknath Maharaj Math Sansthan pic.twitter.com/FvJr2tnVU3 — IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2025

Meanwhile, 17 irrigation projects that had been sanctioned but remained inactive for three years in Beed and now been de-recognised. These projects, approved by the Water Resources Department, were intended to make the drought-hit district water-sufficient. However, despite the allocation of funds and administrative approval, work on these projects never commenced.

As a result, the Water Resources Department has cancelled the recognition of these schemes. This is being seen as a major setback for Beed, which continues to struggle with severe drought conditions.