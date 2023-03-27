Beed: Youth's death turns out to be murder in revenge plot

In a sensational twist, a 23-year-old youth's death on Saturday afternoon at the Parli Vaijnath flyover turned out to be a murder.

According to the police, motorbike rider Sampati Bharat Parve, a resident of Dabi in Parli Vaijnath tehsil, was killed when a pickup van dashed his motorcycle on the Parli Vaijnath flyover on Saturday. Pillion rider Nikam Engde was seriously injured and is being treated at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital Ambejogai. After the accident, the police suspected that it was not an accident but a murder.

The police inspector of Sambhajinagar police station Saleem Chouse swung into action immediately and came to know that deceased Sampati had eve-teased the prospective sister-in-law of accused Ram Parve, a resident of Dabi in Parli Vaijnath tehsil. Since the Eve-teasing incident, Parve wanted to take revenge. The police arrested Parve from Ambejogai on Saturday night.

Under the guidance of the superintendent of police Nand Kumar Thakur and additional SP Kavita Nerkar, PI Saleem Chouse is investigating the case.

PSI Mahendra Singh Thakur, police constables Dadasaheb Bikkad, Rupesh Shinde, Arjun Maske Saniav Kokate and Mohan Durge made efforts to nab the accused.