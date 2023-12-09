BEST bus catches fire in South Mumbai, no casualties reported

On Saturday morning, an empty BEST bus in South Mumbai caught fire, and officials reported that it was successfully extinguished within 10 minutes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The driver and conductor were present on the bus when the fire started near the rear right tyres around 8.20 am. The vehicle, which was on its way from the Santacruz depot to Electric House, was near the JJ flyover at the time.

The bus belonged to the Santacruz depot of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, a BEST official said. The staff on the bus alerted the fire brigade and the fire was put out in 10 minutes, he said.

Meanwhile, a level one fire, which needs the deployment of at least four fire tenders, were reported at Asmi Industrial estate near Mrunal Tai Gore brigade in Goregoan (West).