BEST prohibits loud conversations on mobile phones without headphones while travelling on its buses
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 27, 2023 04:09 PM 2023-04-27T16:09:18+5:30 2023-04-27T16:09:37+5:30
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has prohibited people from indulging in loud conversations on mobile phones and accessing audios/videos on mobile devices without headphones while travelling on its buses, officials said.
The decision has been taken by the city civic transport body to avoid inconvenience to co-passengers, a BEST spokesperson said, acting on the frequency of complaints from passengers, the BEST undertaking took this decision and issued a notification on April 24, he said.
BEST’s buses are public service vehicles and hence, to avoid any kind of inconvenience or trouble caused by anyone to co-passengers, action can be taken under the Bombay Police Act’s section 38/112. The department concerned has been asked to display the notification on all the buses, the official said.
All staffers working on the BEST buses, including those of the wet-leased vehicles hired from private companies, will be made aware of this new regulation, he said.