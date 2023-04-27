BEST prohibits loud conversations on mobile phones without headphones while travelling on its buses



Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has prohibited people from indulging in loud conversations on mobile phones and accessing audios/videos on mobile devices without headphones while travelling on its buses, officials said.

The decision has been taken by the city civic transport body to avoid inconvenience to co-passengers, a BEST spokesperson said, acting on the frequency of complaints from passengers, the BEST undertaking took this decision and issued a notification on April 24, he said.

BEST’s buses are public service vehicles and hence, to avoid any kind of inconvenience or trouble caused by anyone to co-passengers, action can be taken under the Bombay Police Act’s section 38/112. The department concerned has been asked to display the notification on all the buses, the official said.

All staffers working on the BEST buses, including those of the wet-leased vehicles hired from private companies, will be made aware of this new regulation, he said.