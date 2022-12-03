BEST to introduce 50 new double decker electric buses from Jan 14, 2023

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) to introduce 50 new double decker electric buses in a staggered way statrting from January 14, 2023.

We were supposed to introduce new double-decker electric buses in September, but it took time due to certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of BEST. Chandra said that the first lot of 10 such buses will be introduced on January 14.

According to a report of Indian Express, the BEST is all set to begin premium bus services this month. With all these new services and adding more buses into its fleet BEST will come under a profit-making course in the next four to five years.