BEST to introduce electric double-decker buses for 'Mumbai Darshan

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is rolling out a fleet of electric double-decker buses for the Mumbai darshan experiences.This move comes as the existing open deck buses, which have been a beloved fixture of Mumbai tourism for many years, are set to be retired in accordance with government regulations on October 5, 2023, an official statement said.

Through this service, tourists who come for Mumbai Darshan are able to visit Mantralaya, Vidhan Bhavan, CSMT, BMC headquarters, Hutatma Chowk, Horniman Circle, RBI, Prince of Wales Museum, Asiatic Library, Old Custom House, NCPA Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Churchgate Station, Oval Maidan, Bombay High Court, Mumbai University etc.The BEST made this decision taking into account the appreciation by tourists and Mumbaikars for open deck buses and the unique experience they get from these buses as well as good response of the passengers to the 'Mumbai Darshan' bus service.

Until the procurement process of double decker open deck buses is completed, air-conditioned (AC) double decker electric buses for 'Mumbai Darshan' are being promoted by BEST to provide uninterrupted services for 'Mumbai Darshan’.Three AC double-decker buses from Monday to Friday and five air-conditioned double-decker buses on weekends will be introduced for tourists.These buses are environment friendly and there is no noise or air pollution from these buses. Air-conditioned electric double-decker buses have automatic entry from both sides, providing great convenience to passengers. Also, CCTV facility has been provided in the bus for security. Apart from this, arrangements for mobile charging have also been made for the convenience of passengers.