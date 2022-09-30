BEST to offer e-bike services at bus stops from October

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Thursday announced the roll out of its e-bike services from next month for first and last mile connectivity across the city. In all, 1,000 e-bikes will be deployed at 180 bus stops as well as in commercial and residential areas. Passengers alighting from buses can use the e-bikes to travel to their destination and back. The e-bikes can be picked up and dropped off at any e-bike station. BEST has been doing public trials of this service since June. So far, 40,000 people have registered to use the e-bikes as passengers.

According to a Indian Express report, the service will be initially available at Andheri, Vile Parle, Juhu, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Mahim and Dadar. By June 2023, the fleet is likely to grow to 5,000 and provide services across the city. Soon, the service will be integrated with the BEST Chalo App, officials added. The project is being implemented in partnership with Vogo, a self-drive shared mobility company. While the base fare will be Rs 20, Rs 23 will be added for every kilometre travelled. The these e-bikes will be driven at a maximum speed of 25 kmph.