BEST to operate 40 new premium AC buses on Kharghar-BKC Route

Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has added 40 new Air-conditioned Premium buses to its fleet. BEST will commence Kharghar-BKC permian bus services with a frequency of 30 minutes, officials said. This takes the total number of such buses to 100.

We received 40 new Premium buses, which now takes the total number of such buses to 100. By providing comfortable and hassle-free commutes, we want to encourage public transport services. This will eventually help to keep cars off the roads, said a senior BEST official on the condition of anonymity.

As per General Manager Lokesh Chandra, about 60 AC buses are currently running on this route. Two services are operated on each route in the morning and evening. The premium AC buses are operated on the shorter routes.

The seats can be booked over a mobile app (just like Ola/Uber booking). The interiors of these buses will be similar to outstation private AC tourist buses that have pushback seats, curtains and ample leg space, among other comforts.

The other routes on which Premium bus services are being offered are the airport to Thane, Cuffe Parade and Thane to Powai, BKC and Andheri; Bandra-BKC, Gundavali-BKC, Powai to Hiranandani, Kanjurmarg and Saki Naka. The fares vary from route to route.