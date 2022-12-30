BEST to run 50 additional buses on New Year eve

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to operate 50 special buses on various bus routes of the city for the convenience of Mumbaikars on New Year’s Eve. These bus services will cover Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach and other beaches in Mumbai.

Releasing an official statement, BEST shared that if required, more number of buses will be released. All passengers are requested to make the most of the additional bus services provided by the West initiative on the occasion of New Year, it added.

Moreover, for the help of such commuters, additional staff will be deployed at Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach as well as Churchgate Station (East) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).