BEST to run heritage tour trips in open deck buses during Diwali

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will run heritage tour trips in open deck buses from 7am onwards during Diwali. It will also run 25 special bus service to cater to the rush of commuters who are our for Diwali shopping in market area such as Dadar, Crawford market and other parts of the city.

According to a TOI report, On October 26, which will be Bhau-beej and Diwali Padwa, the undertaking will operate 140 special bus services to cater to the increasing rush of commuters on this day every year, the official said.

These special buses will operate along western and central suburbs, island city and also towards Navi Mumbai, he further added.