BEST to start premium bus service on Thane-BKC route from Dec 12

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will start its premium Bus service on the Thane-Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) from December 12.

BEST plans to add 200 more electric buses on busy routes across the city in the coming months so that Mumbaikars can make the most of the service.

The service will run from Monday through Saturday. As a part of phase 1, it has been started on one all-day route and one express route. BEST plans to add 200 more electric buses on busy routes across the city in the coming months so that Mumbaikars can make the most of the service, Free Press Journal reported.

Express Route - These buses will ply from Thane to BKC every 30 minutes between 7:00 AM and 8:30 AM and from BKC to Thane from 5.30 PM to 7:00 PM.

These buses will ply along the BKC - Bandra Station route between 8:50 am and 5:50 pm and in the reverse direction between 9:25 am and 6:25 pm. Seats on the bus can be booked via the Chalo App.

The bus will stop only if a passenger is to be picked up, based on a reservation, guaranteeing faster travel with fewer stops. The buses do not permit standing travel.