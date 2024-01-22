Beyond Duty: Police Bear The Cost And Burden Of Unclaimed Dead's Rites

Mumbai police officers often take charge of unclaimed bodies from the morgue, taking them to the crematorium and performing the funeral. They become sons, fathers, and brothers to these deceased individuals, providing them with a dignified send-off."

This has been the case even during the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing measures made it difficult for loved ones to attend funerals. Gyandev Vare, a 52-year-old police constable with the Mumbai Police, has performed last rites for more than 100,000 unclaimed bodies during his 20-year career. Even during the pandemic, he continued to perform these services, wearing gloves and a mask to protect himself from the virus."

Like Vare, there are many Mumbai police officer who performs these duties. Every year, hundreds of unclaimed bodies are found in the city. The police take charge of these bodies and arrange for their cremation.

Police don't immediately cremate the unclaimed body. The police typically wait for six to eight days to try to identify an unclaimed body. In the case of railway accidents, it can be difficult to identify the deceased. In other cases, family members may come forward to claim the body. If the body is in a state of decomposition, it is cremated immediately. The police may also appeal to social organizations to help with the cremation, or they may use police funds to cover the cost.

The Mumbai Police website has a list of unclaimed bodies, along with photographs. The police are asking anyone who recognizes a person on the list to contact them immediately.

When homeless or destitute people die, their families often abandon them. As a result, these unclaimed individuals are often cremated by the police, who pay for the services out of their own pockets. This is a heartwarming gesture that provides companionship to those who have no one else.