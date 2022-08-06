Bhandara gang rape victim's condition critical, two accused arrested

Police are investigating after taking the two accused who raped the woman in Bhandara. Police have arrested two accused in this case. They have been sent to police custody till August 8. Police have taken the accused Amit Sarve and Mohammad Ansari to the spot and started investigation. From Goregaon to Lakhni in Gondia district, police have started investigation on the basis of all CCTVs. Meanwhile, one of the accused in this case is still absconding. The police are searching for him thoroughly. The condition of the victim in the case of gang rape in Bhandara district is critical and currently the victim is undergoing treatment at the government medical hospital in Nagpur.

The condition of the victim in the gang rape case which took place near Kanhadmoh village under Kardha police station in Bhandara district is critical. Doctors have operated on her to stop the bleeding and it is reported that she will have to undergo more surgeries. Between July 30 and August 2, a 35-year-old woman was gang-raped by different accused near Kanhadmoh village. Later she was found by the villagers in critical condition near the highway.

Initially, the victim was admitted to the government hospital in Bhandara. But considering her serious condition, she has been admitted to the Government Medical Hospital of Nagpur and there is also information that her condition is serious.

Kardha police of Bhandara district have arrested two accused and a case under section 376 has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is being done by Karadha Police. Since 3 accused are involved in the entire crime, now only 2 accused have been arrested by Bhandara police. Since this crime started in Goregaon of Gondia district, Bhandara Police has handed over the investigation of the crime to Goregaon Police along with 2 suspected accused. Currently, both the accused have been handed over to the Goregaon police and the Gondia police is searching for the absconding accused.

