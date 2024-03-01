Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Led by Rahul Gandhi To Enter Maharashtra on March 10

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to arrive in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district from Gujarat on March 10, as announced by local party officials on Friday.

The yatra is set to traverse through Nandurbar, Dhule, Malegaon, and Nashik. During the journey, Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit prominent religious sites, including the renowned Kalaram temple dedicated to Lord Ram and the Trimbakeshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, where he will participate in prayer ceremonies.

The former Congress president will then address a rally at Bhiwandi in Thane district and the yatra will then proceed to Mumbai for the concluding public rally, which is likely to be held on March 13 or 14, the functionaries added.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, organized by the Congress party, was temporarily suspended from February 26 to March 1 to accommodate Rahul Gandhi's engagements. During this break, Gandhi delivered two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, and participated in significant meetings in New Delhi. The yatra is set to recommence on March 2 from Rajasthan's Dholpur and will continue its journey into Madhya Pradesh on the same day.

The Manipur-Mumbai yatra, spanning east-to-west, is slated to cover a distance of 6,700 kilometers across 15 states. The primary objective of this journey is to emphasize the message of "nyay" (justice) while engaging with ordinary citizens along the route.

