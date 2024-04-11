Bhiwandi Factory Worker Stabbed in Brutal Attack by Ex-Colleague

A shocking incident of workplace violence unfolded at the premises of Maharashtra PVC Company in Arihant Compound, Purna village, Bhiwandi. Rakesh Ramnaresh Singh, the 45-year-old owner of the company, sustained critical injuries after being stabbed in the chest by a former employee. The attack took place around 5:30 AM yesterday.

Amit Prajapati, aged 23 and the accused in the case, had visited the factory to demand payment for his prior work. A confrontation arose between Prajapati and Singh, which rapidly escalated. Allegedly consumed by anger, Prajapati then purportedly stabbed Singh in the left side of his chest with a knife in an apparent attempt to end his life.

Shivam Pappu Raikwar, a 20-year-old laborer who witnessed the incident, immediately filed a complaint with the police. Based on his statement, a case has been registered against Prajapati under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was promptly arrested by the authorities.

Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for his life-

threatening injuries. Police Sub-Inspector Ashish Pawar is leading the investigation into this brutal attack at the industrial unit. More details are awaited as the probe continues.



