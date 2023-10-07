Bhiwandi: FIR against watchman for unnatural sex with dog

The police in Bhiwandi city, located in Thane district of Maharashtra, have registered a case against a 30-year-old watchman for allegedly having unnatural sex with a dog, as reported on Saturday.

FIR was registered under section 377 (Unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the watchman, who works at a housing complex, after a complaint was lodged by a member of the society.

The incident occurred on the night of October 5 in the security cabin of a school, police said. No arrest has been made so far and an investigation is underway, an official added.

