Bhiwandi: Offence against school for power theft worth more than Rs 10 lakh

An offence has been registered against a school in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi town for allegedly stealing electricity worth more than Rs 10 lakh over a period of one year, police said.

The city police on Sunday registered a case under the Electricity Act against the school in Bhusar Mohalla for alleged power theft between October 2021 and September 2022, an official from Shantinagar police station said.

An inspection by the power distribution company revealed that the school had stolen power from a company nearby without installing proper meter by bypassing power cables, he said, adding that the total theft is to the tune of Rs 10.76 lakh.