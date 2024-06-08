Bhiwandi's Transportation Woes: Damaged Bridges, Congested Roads and Maintenance Works Leave Residents Frustrated

Bhiwandi, once a thriving industrial hub, finds itself in a state of gridlock as residents and commuters grapple with an overburdened transportation system on the verge of collapse. Bus routes to neighboring Palghar have been crippled by a damaged bridge, while services to Borivali have been slashed amid road maintenance works. Voices of frustration echo through the streets, demanding urgent intervention from authorities to alleviate the mounting connectivity crisis.

Bhiwandi-Palghar Route

Traffic on the Manor-Wada state highway between Ten and Karalgav was suspended from March 31 for the repair of the bridge over the Deharja river. The arch-shaped bridge with five spans had become weak and dangerous after a portion of its deck collapsed. As a result, traffic on the bridge was completely halted from the night of March 31.

"I used to travel from Bhiwandi to Palghar regularly for business purposes, relying on the ST buses that operated daily at 7 AM and 7 PM," said Bilal Ansari. "However, with the bridge collapsed, the buses have been diverted through Wada, increasing the travel time and distance significantly."

The Manor Wada road serves as a vital thoroughfare for vehicles traveling from Bhiwandi. Given its strategic connectivity to various industrial and warehouse establishments, it witnesses heavy usage by cargo vehicles. Due to the repairs, heavy traffic on this route has been diverted through Kasa-Vikramgad, Pali-Wada, and Kaman-Bhiwandi. Light vehicle traffic is currently operational on the old bridge over the river.

"It has become very difficult for the people of Bhiwandi to travel to Palghar. There is no frequent ST bus service from Bhiwandi. Also, there is no availability of ST buses from Palghar to Bhiwandi either. On top of that, rail connectivity is not feasible."

PWD officials have informed LokmatTimes.com that the bridge work will be completed by the end of June. After an inspection by experts on April 2, it was concluded that the main arch of the bridge remained unharmed. However, the decking and repairs had increased the load on the bridge, necessitating a reduction in weight to enhance its strength. Additionally, the rehabilitation of the bridge deck has also been undertaken.

Bhiwandi-Borivali Route

"Six to seven years ago, there was a lot of frequency from Bhiwandi to Borivali with buses every 15 minutes. In morning peak hours, there are now only 2 buses at 7 AM and 9:30 AM from Bhiwandi to Borivali. We need constant services. It becomes difficult for office-goers. The saddest part is that during the evening, there is not a single service from Borivali to Bhiwandi. We have to come to Thane or Kapurbawdi and then go to Bhiwandi," said commuters from Bhiwandi.

Maintenance works on Ghodbunder road are affecting Bhiwandi commuters. Critical traffic spots like Anjur Phata, Ghodbunder road, and Dahisar check naka are impacted while traveling from Bhiwandi to Borivali. Public Works Department is repairing a 700-meter stretch at Gaimukh. Due to this, heavy vehicles are being diverted to Anjurphata.

"Schools are going to start. Monsoons are approaching, and all the traffic is being diverted to Anjurphata, making the Bhiwandi residents suffer. The road from Anjurphata to Chinchoti is in the worst condition. It needs serious repair," said Bhiwandi resident Kamlesh Maru.

MSRTC Response

MSRTC official Imran Patel from Bhiwandi told LokmatTimes.com, "There are buses in the morning from Bhiwandi to Borivali, but the services are often delayed due to traffic congestion." However, he clarified that there are no dedicated services from the Bhiwandi depot to Palghar. Earlier, Bhiwandi commuters could avail the ST bus services from Kalyan to Palghar, but some of those services were suspended during the COVID-19 times due to issues at the Kalyan ST stand. As a result, there are currently few services to Palghar from Bhiwandi, though there are 50 to 60 daily services from Swarget and Pandharpur to Palghar, which halt at Bhiwandi.

Regarding the Bhiwandi-Borivali route, Patel stated that while there are ST buses every 15-20 minutes, the services sometimes face delays due to traffic conditions. However, he assured that the services are not completely shut down. When asked about introducing a dedicated Bhiwandi-Palghar route, Patel responded, "We will consider it if the commuters submit a written request. Currently, there is a higher frequency of Bhiwandi buses to Thane, Kalyan, and Wada. We have dedicated eight buses for the rural areas of Bhiwandi."