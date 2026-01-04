Bhusawal Car Fire: Running Vehicle Bursts Into Flames Near Busy Bus Stand, Driver Escapes Unhurt (Watch Video)

Jalgaon witnessed a shocking incident on Sunday afternoon when a moving car suddenly caught fire near the busy bus stand area of Bhusawal city around 4:00 pm. The dramatic episode caused panic among passersby and commuters. Fortunately, the driver showed quick presence of mind and jumped out of the vehicle in time, narrowly escaping serious injury. While no lives were lost, the car was completely gutted in the blaze. Thick smoke and towering flames from the burning vehicle drew immediate attention, turning the crowded area into a scene of chaos and concern within minutes.

According to police officials, the car was being driven by Bhusawal resident Vicky Sabne, who was returning home on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before the incident, he had refuelled the vehicle at a nearby petrol pump. As the car passed through the bus stand vicinity, heavy smoke suddenly started billowing from the engine. Realising the danger, Sabne immediately pulled the vehicle to the side of the road without wasting a moment. He exited the car swiftly, and within seconds, the vehicle burst into flames, alarming pedestrians and motorists nearby.

The bus stand area usually witnesses heavy footfall, and the sight of a car burning in the middle of the road created fear among travellers and local residents. For a brief period, people were seen running in different directions to avoid any possible explosion. After receiving information, the Bhusawal Municipal Council’s fire brigade rushed to the spot. Firefighters worked relentlessly to bring the blaze under control. However, by the time the fire was extinguished, the car had been completely destroyed, resulting in significant financial loss to the owner.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed. Preliminary assessments suggest that a short circuit in the vehicle may have triggered the blaze. Due to the incident, traffic movement near the bus stand was disrupted for some time. Police personnel reached the location promptly and managed the situation, restoring normalcy. The incident, which occurred in a densely populated and busy area, has once again raised concerns about vehicle safety. Authorities have urged motorists to regularly check their vehicles to prevent such dangerous mishaps.

In a separate and tragic incident, a 34-year-old tractor driver lost his life after accidentally ingesting diesel while refuelling his vehicle in Pimpri Fattepur village of Jamner taluka. The deceased, identified as Salim Gulab Tadvi, was seriously affected when diesel entered his stomach through a pipe used during refuelling. Tadvi, who worked as a tractor driver in the area, followed the common but risky practice of siphoning fuel using a hose. Suddenly, diesel flowed into his mouth and stomach, leading to severe health complications.

Soon after the incident, Tadvi’s condition deteriorated rapidly, with symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness and breathing difficulty. His family rushed him to a hospital for immediate treatment. As his health worsened, he was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jalgaon for advanced care. He remained in the intensive care unit for four days, battling for his life. Despite continuous treatment, he succumbed on Sunday. His death has cast a pall of gloom over the village, highlighting the fatal risks of unsafe fuel-handling practices.