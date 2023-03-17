Big blow to Aaditya Thackeray as Datta Narvankar joins Shinde faction

In another blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, former corporator Datta Narvankar from Worli area here joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday. Worli is the Assembly constituency of Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray’s son and former minister.

Narvankar joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde and other leaders of his party. I am joining the Sena to resolve many pending development works and redevelopment issues in Worli," Narvankar said adding that he will work to strengthen the party in Worli. Narvankar is the second Sena (UBT) former Corporator to join the Shinde-led Sena. In January, former Corporator Santosh Kharat had joined the Sena.