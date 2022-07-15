Big news! Aurangabad, Osmanabad name change postponed by Shinde government

The decision to change the name taken by the Thackeray government in the last cabinet meeting has been postponed by the newly formed Shinde government in the state. Aurangabad as Aurangabad, Osmanabad as Dharashiv as well as the proposal made by Shiv Sena to change the name of the international airport in Navi Mumbai will remain the same. The Thackeray government has taken these decisions illegally at the last minute and it is being said that they will be postponed and a new decision will be taken.



The government cannot hold a cabinet meeting after the governor gives the letter proving the majority test. Despite this, the Thackeray government held a meeting and took popular decisions. Objecting to this, the decisions of the Thackeray government have been postponed. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier made a statement in this regard. Meanwhile, it is said that all these three decisions of name change will be taken by the Shinde government again.

Before the collapse of the Thackeray government, a cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 29. In this meeting, the name of Aurangabad was changed to Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad to Dharashiv and International Airport in Navi Mumbai. The proposal to name Patil was accepted.