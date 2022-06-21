Big news! Winds of rebellion in Congress after Shiv Sena ?; MLAs from Maharashtra headed towards Surat

Jalgaon: Sixteen Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra are staying at the Marriott (Old Grant Bhagwati) Hotel near Surat Airport. The hotel, which has reserved rooms under different names, will be visited by some Congress MLAs, so VIP suites have been reserved for them as well.

Gujarat BJP president and MP C. R. Patil is responsible for arranging Army and Congress MLAs in Maharashtra. Accordingly, MP Patil has booked VIP suits for four different hotels and resorts on Monday evening. At 10 pm, 16 Shiv Sena MLAs left Mumbai for Surat. At half-past one in the night, Minister Eknath Shinde left for Surat with some MLAs.

Rooms reserved under different names

Meanwhile, 16 MLAs are staying at the Marriott Hotel on Surat Airport Road. For these MLAs Rooms are booked under different names.

Patil-Shinde meeting

Around dawn, C.R. Patil and Eknath Shinde met. The MLAs were kept away during the meeting between the two. After tea, Shinde and Patil left in a car. MLAs also followed him.

These MLAs from Maharashtra had breakfast at 10 in the morning. One of the MLAs from Konkan did not fall asleep, so he suggested the people concerned to have a light breakfast. Then they hit the fever on the other sweets including khamani (khamang).

Therefore, MP C.R. Patil is loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was sent to Surat from New Delhi two days ago. After a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Patil arrived in Surat. Sources said that there is continuous contact between Patil and Shah.