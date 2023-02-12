Big win for Maharashtra, says an elated Aaditya Thackeray after Koshiyari's exit

Hours after President Murmu accepted Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s resignation as Governor of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray hailed the decision and said that it is a big win for Maharashtra. “Big win for Maharashtra! The resignation of the anti-Maharashtra Governor has finally been accepted! He constantly insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Pule and Savitri bai Phule, our Constitution, Assembly and democratic ideals, cannot be accepted as a Governor!,” Tweeted Aaditya Thackeray.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.The statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that President Droupadi Murmu had accepted the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Jharkhand has now been appointed as Governor of Maharashtra, while, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who is the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.Sena veteran Sanjay Raut also reacted to Koshyari's exit. “Changing the Governor is not a favour to Maharashtra, many Governors have been changed. It has been a year since the people of Maharashtra were demanding a change of Governor because of his (BS Koshiyari) remarks on Shivaji Maharaj and Savitiribai Phule,” he told news agency ANI.Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also said that Koshyari's exit is a “big win”. “The man who shamed the constitutional chair of the governor, the man who insulted revered figures of the state, the man who mocked the hard work of Marathis, the man who mocked the democratic principles is finally shunted from Maharashtra. Big win for the state,” she tweeted.Koshyari will be replaced by Ramesh Bais - who served as the Governor of Jharkhand until Sunday's major reshuffle.

