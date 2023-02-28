Bill Gates visits RBI office in Mumbai

Microsoft Co-Founder and billionaire Bill Gates visited the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Mumbai, where he held wide-ranging discussions with Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The central bank in a tweet said that Gates visited their office and held wide-ranging discussions with Governor Shaktikanta Das. Gates had recently indicated that he wants to do business-related activities in India.

The billionaire businessman and philanthropist is on an exclusive visit to India to explore business opportunities in health, education and other sectors.

Like every other country on the planet, India has limited resources. But it has shown us how the world can still make progress in spite of that constraint.