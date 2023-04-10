Birth and death registration resumes as government fixes CRS system

Starting from the morning of April 10th, the state government has resumed the use of the Civil Registration System (CRS) for registering births and deaths. The registration work, which had been halted for five to six days, has now resumed.

Technical issues had caused the CRS system, which registers births and deaths, to malfunction since April 1st. Efforts were made to fix the system on April 5th.

During that time, the state government had instructed all local self-government bodies to halt the process of registering births and deaths until the CRS system was up and running.

Earlier this morning, it was announced that the government has successfully reinstated the CRS system. As a result, citizens can now resume the process of applying for birth and death certificates at the civic facility centre.