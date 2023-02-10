BJP and NCP releases list of star campaigners for Chinchwad, Kasba bypolls

The list of star campaigners has been released by the BJP and NCP for the by-elections to the Chinchwad and Kasba assembly constituencies. On behalf of the BJP, state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narayan Rane and other state leaders will take to the streets for the election campaign.

Meanwhile, NCP president Sharad Pawar, state president Jayant Patil, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, former minister Chhagan Bhujbal, and MP Amol Kolhe will be the star campaigners for the Chinchwad and Kasba assembly elections, which will be conducted on February 26.

BJP

The party is not taking any risk for the byelections and has decided to rope in 40 star campaigners to canvass for party candidates.

BJP National Secretary Arun Singh has sent a list of star campaigners to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

This includes election in-charge Murlidhar Mohol, Legislative Council Speaker Pravin Darekar, MPs Udayanraje Bhosale, Girish Bapat, Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, MLA Ashish Shelar, Mahila Morcha State President Chitra Wagh, OBC Morcha State President Yogesh Tilekar, MLAs Vinod Tawde, Shrikant Bharti, Ravindra Chavan, Sunil Karjatkar, MP Dhananjay Mahadik, MLAs Rahul Kul, Gopichand Padalkar, Bala Bhegade, Vijay Deshmukh, Madhuri Misal, Vikrant Patil, These include Vijay Chaudhary, Jagdish Mulik, Rajesh Pandey, Sudhakar Bhalerao, Vasudev Kale, Ijaz Deshmukh, Sandeep Bhandari, Prakash Javadekar, Dilip Kamble, Corporator Mahesh Landge, Harshavardhan Patil, Uma Khapre, Amar Sabale.

NCP

General Secretary Shivajirao Garje, on behalf of the Nationalist Congress Pradesh Committee, has sent a list of 20 star campaigners to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Central, state, rural, and city-level leaders have been involved in the election campaign.

The NCP's star campaigners include Pawar along with former home minister Dilip Walse-Patil, MP Supriya Sule, MP Sunil Tatkare, former minister Eknath Khadse, former ministers Jitendra Awhad, Rajesh Tope, Dhananjay Munde, MP Vandana Chavan, Fauzia Khan, former minister Shashikant Shinde, MLA Sunil Shelke, Mahila Morcha state president Vidya Chavan, MLA Nilesh Lanke, MLAs Amol Mitkari, Subhan Ali Shaikh.