BJP announces names of candidates for Legislative Council polls, Pankaja Munde's name absent from list

Elections will be held on June 20 for 10 Legislative Council seats in Maharashtra. For this, BJP has announced the names of its 5 candidates. This year, the BJP has announced the candidatures of Praveen Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Shrikant Bhartiya, State Secretary to the BJP, Ram Shinde, former Minister, Uma Khare, President of the Women's Front and Prasad Lad.

Meanwhile, Pankaja Munde was expected to be taken to the Legislative Council or Rajya Sabha after losing the Assembly elections. Her name was also hotly debated this year, but she was not given a chance. So now it is important to see how Pankaja Munde reacts to this.

According to the strength of the Assembly, the BJP has four seats, the NCP and the Shiv Sena have two each, the Congress has one and the BJP and MVA are in contention for the tenth seat.

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil said that the party's central office today announced the names of five candidates. All the five candidates will file their nominations today. Patil also said that efforts were made for the candidature of Pankaja Munde. He also expressed confidence that we would win the fifth seat for the Legislative Council.

