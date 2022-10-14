BJP candidate Murji Patel to file his nomination today for Andheri bypoll

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 14, 2022 10:26 AM 2022-10-14T10:26:15+5:30 2022-10-14T10:27:39+5:30

BJP candidate Murji Patel to file his nomination today for Andheri bypoll

Murji Patel, the likely candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Andheri East Assembly by-election will be filing his nomination for the poll today, October 14 at the poll panel office in the city at 11.30 am.

The last date of filing nomination for the November 3 bypoll is October 14. BJP leaders Ashish Shelar, Prakash Jadhav, Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Ameet Satam along with members or Balasahebanchi ShivSena [Shinde camp] will be accompanying Patel.

Tags : Eknath Shinde Murji Patel