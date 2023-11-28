BJP distances itself from Ajit Pawar's NCP from 2023 Assembly election campaign

For 5 state Assembly elections, many ministers including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went for the campaign. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says that the central BJP has not included his party in their campaign.

CM Eknath Shinde was in Rajasthan for the BJP's campaign and now he will be heading towards Telangana to support BJP candidates' campaign. Their minister Sanjay Rathod is already in Telangana. The NCP's Union Minister Praful Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the Nationalist Congress Party's state president MP. Sunil Tatakare would have been a great help for campaigns in states connected to Maharashtra, but Central BJP has not even considered them.

"In Madhya Pradesh and Telangana states, about 20-25 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra were sent two months ago. After that, some leaders also went for direct campaigning. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan held meetings.

What is BJP's take on this...

A senior member from Maharashtra BJP stated, "The decision to include someone in the campaign was made at the party headquarters in Delhi. We receive orders according to which we plan to send party members to other states. The planning of the campaign tour of the members of friendly parties is also done from Delhi."

A senior member of the nationalists, said, "Our party has not fielded any candidates in any of the five states. We are allies of the BJP. Generally, when seeking help in the promotion of allies, an official request is made to any party. We had not received any consideration from the BJP regarding the promotion in this election.

In Maharashtra, the Mahavikas Aghadi, led by the Congress, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, and Uddhav Thackeray UBT, is a member of the India Forward. However, the request for promotion to our allies did not come from Congress.