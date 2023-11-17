BJP eyes 'Ram Temple' as key issue in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to make the Ram temple in Ayodhya the central focus of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP considers this issue to be the most appropriate even in the opposition's battle for census and OBC votes.

The formal announcement of the election road map is expected during the winter session of Parliament commencing on December 4. The BJP will outline its plan to MPs, shedding light on potential candidates and strategies for the upcoming elections after the conclusion of the assembly elections in five states.

Key Points of the Election Road Map:

Single Issue Focus: The BJP intends to centre its campaign on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, eclipsing other issues, including welfare schemes, reservations, and women-related initiatives.

Prominent Leaders' Involvement: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J.P. Nadda are anticipated to prominently feature the Ram temple in their public addresses. They will also advocate for public visits to Ayodhya to generate momentum.

RSS and VHP Initiatives: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have initiated efforts to address the Ram temple issue until a resolution is reached.

Nationwide Ram-centric Atmosphere: Starting from January 1 to January 22, efforts will be made to create a Ram-centric atmosphere across the country. The official announcement of the Lok Sabha elections is expected in February.

Political Reactions

Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks against the BJP found a curious echo in a similar statement made by his estranged cousin – Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray – who similarly questioned the BJP for trying to lure voters with the promise of a free pilgrimage, and for using the Ram Mandir as a bait to garner votes.

“If you are giving free darshan to Ram Lalla then why keep it to only Madhya Pradesh? All Hindus should be given darshan for free at all times,” said Uddhav Thackeray Shiv sena (UBT) chief. "It appears to me that they have started setting up a tours and travels department... Elections should be contested based on the work you have done. Why are they luring voters with the promise of 'darshan' at the Ram temple?" MNS chief Raj Thackeray said.

"Similar to the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray is now allergic to Ram’s name. The Congress had sought proof of the existence of Lord Ram, and now you are hating Ram's name and Ram bhakts," said Chandrashekhar Bawankule, State President, BJP.

As the political landscape takes shape for the 2024 elections, the BJP's strategic focus on the Ram temple issue signals a significant shift in its electoral approach.