BJP is not power hungry, power change in the state is for development of people: Fadnavis

BJP is not hungry for power, this is not a change for power. This change is not for power but for the liberation of the people of the state, so that they can breathe freely. This opinion has been expressed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

There was an undeclared emergency in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, we were struggling against immorality and corruption for two and a half years. It was sad to see the state. The development which had stopped in the last two and a half years. It was god's wish that this government should come. Devendra Fadnavis also said that we believe in God but people wanted this government to come.

Projects were stopped, and corruption was rampant.Many of us may have been surprised that Eknath Shinde would become the Chief Minister, but it was not sudden, it was decided. Shiv Sena betrayed us now who is with Shinde is real Shiv Sena.