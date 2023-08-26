BJP leader challenges Wadettiwar to publicly declare "I will never join BJP"

Newly appointed Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, has been strongly criticizing the BJP in recent days. In retaliation, a BJP leader launched a fierce counterattack.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "If opposition leaders announce they won't join the BJP, people will understand whose election is their first and whose is their last. This could be their final Congress election. So, they are trying to boost the morale of Congress workers with statements that hold no real value. However, this is their misunderstanding," clarified Mungantiwar.

Speaking about Sharad Pawar's roles that seem to create confusion, Sudhir Mungantiwar said that in the current environment, Sharad Pawar has enough time to build confusion. Rather than commenting on the questions and issues prevailing in the country, their ongoing traditional political rhetoric is better off being ignored.