BJP leader Chitra Wagh meets Navneet Rana in hospital

The vice president of the Maharashtra division of BJP, Chitra Wagh on Friday met Independent MP Navneet Rana in Lilavati hospital and inquired about her health.

Independent MP Navneet Rana was released from Byculla Jail on Thursday afternoon and was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check-up.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after they declared that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

The couple was booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

( With inputs from ANI )

