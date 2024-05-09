BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Writes Open Letter to Actress Renuka Shahane Over Marathi Language Controversy

Recently, a company's advertisement sparked a controversy by stating there were no job opportunities for Marathi speaking individuals. This led to a Marathi-Gujarati dispute, with the opposition targeting the authorities. Actress Renuka Shahane also tweeted and urged people to support Marathi candidates who respect the Marathi language. In response to this, BJP leader Chitra Wagh has now penned an open letter to Renuka Shahane.

Chitra Wagh questioned the timing of Renuka's tweet appealing to Marathi voters, suggesting a potential political agenda. While condemning the Shahane accusations, Wagh emphasized the importance of respecting the Marathi language without exploiting it for political gain.

Renuka Shahane's Tweet

मराठी "not welcome" म्हणणार्‍या लोकांना कृपया मत देऊ नका 🙏🏽

मराठी लोकांना घरं न देणाऱ्या लोकांचे समर्थन करणाऱ्या उमेदवारांना कृपया आपलं बहुमूल्य मत देऊ नका 🙏🏽

ज्यांच्या कामाच्या ठिकाणी मराठी भाषा किंवा लोकांना कमी लेखलं जातं, अशा लोकांचे समर्थन करणाऱ्या उमेदवारांना किंवा पक्षाला… — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) May 7, 2024

BJP Leader Chitra Waugh's Letter to Actress Renuka Shahane

We are all great admirers of your work, particularly from the "Surabhi" program where you showcased the diverse languages, traditions, food habits, and attire of India. We are proud of this initiative and the way it brought people together. The thread that binds our diversity together is "nationality," and I am confident that you are aware of this. The Marathi language has always been our mother tongue, and we must preserve its honour and dignity.

Regarding your tweet calling for Marathi voters to support a particular candidate, I would like to investigate whether this was a political move or not. If so, I would like to know how you justify it. However, if someone is denied a home and a job solely because they are Marathi, I would condemn such actions. However, I do believe that the use of the Marathi language should not be limited to political purposes only.

ज्यांनी मुंबईकर कोरोनाच्या संकटात असताना करोडो रूपये लुटून खाल्ले आणि मराठी शाळांना टाळे लावले मात्र उर्दू भवन बांधण्यासाठी अतिउत्साह दाखवला अशा व्यक्तीच्या कृत्याचे तो फक्त मराठी आहे म्हणून आपण समर्थन करता का..?



यावर उघड भूमिका घेणार की राजकीय विषय म्हणून बगल देणार..?… pic.twitter.com/xjECaAAfv3 — Chitra Kishor Wagh (Modi ka Parivar) (@ChitraKWagh) May 9, 2024

I would like to ask you a question: Do you have any knowledge about the society in Ghatkopar where you reside? I know that the society has an equal number of Marathi families living there. I reiterate that the Marathi language deserves respect, but its use should not be limited to political purposes only. Language brings people together, whether it is Marathi or the national language. You can teach this better than we can, as we have chosen a life partner from a different language background.

I would like to ask you another question: During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a significant consumption of PPE kits, body bags, masks, and medicines. While Marathi people were dying due to oxygen shortages, oxygen plants worth crores of rupees were allegedly looted only on paper. Additionally, the Chief Minister showed enthusiasm in building Urdu Bhavan but blocked over half of BMC's Marathi schools. Should we support such actions solely based on ethnicity? If not, when will we openly address this issue? As it becomes intertwined with politics, will we purposefully remain silent?

