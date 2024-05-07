Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Actor Renuka Shahane Urges Voters Not To Vote Candidates Who Disrespect Marathi Language

Actor Renuka Shahane, one of the prominent personality in both Hindi and Marathi industry, has urged users not to vote for people who have no respect for our Marathi Language. The third phase of the Lok Sabha Election in Maharashtra will see voting in 11 seats. Renuka tweeted on Twitter and urged voters to think wisely before casting vote.

She wrote a long post and told voters to whom they should not vote. She said, "Please don't vote for people who say Marathi is not welcome. Please don't give your valuable votes to candidates who support people who don't give houses to Marathi people. Please don't vote for candidates or parties who support people whose workplaces Marathi language or people are looked down upon."

Renuka added that she is not against any caste religion or language, but she is against the people who don't respect their language and culture in our own Maharashtra. She emphasized that those people must be shown their mistakes, silently, without voting.

मराठी "not welcome" म्हणणार्‍या लोकांना कृपया मत देऊ नका 🙏🏽

मराठी लोकांना घरं न देणाऱ्या लोकांचे समर्थन करणाऱ्या उमेदवारांना कृपया आपलं बहुमूल्य मत देऊ नका 🙏🏽

ज्यांच्या कामाच्या ठिकाणी मराठी भाषा किंवा लोकांना कमी लेखलं जातं, अशा लोकांचे समर्थन करणाऱ्या उमेदवारांना किंवा पक्षाला… — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) May 7, 2024

Renuka Shahane is known for her role in movie 'Hum Apke Hein Kaun' featuring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead. She was playing role of Madhuri Dixit's elder sister. She has also worked in many movies in Marathi. Renuka Shahane is quite active on social media, and She is often seen expressing her views on Twitter.

Maharashtra Third phase voting.

The third phase of the Lok Sabha Election in Maharashtra will see voting in 11 seats, with a majority of them located in Western Maharashtra. This region will have seven constituencies going to the polls, including Satara, Kolhapur, Baramati, Sangli, Solapur, Madha, and Hatkanangle. Additionally, there will be voting in two seats in the Marathwada region, namely Latur and Osmanabad, and two seats in the Konkan region, Raigad and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.