BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis ask Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil to go to Guwahati

"Many Shiv Sena MLAs, including senior leader Eknath Shinde, have demanded that Shiv Sena and BJP should form a coalition government in the state. In a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, some MLAs, including me, requested him to go with the BJP to avoid a split in the party. However, no decision has been taken in this regard. As all the MLAs are also going with Eknath Shinde" the Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil has informed Lokmat. He also said he has decided to join the Shinde faction keeping in view the interests of the Sena.

Gulabrao Patil was staying in Mumbai till 10 am on Wednesday. However, since the Shiv Sena has not taken any decision to stop Shinde's revolt, Gulabrao Patil has also decided to join the Shinde group. And they left for Guwahati. Meanwhile, Gulabrao Patil also gave important information about Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and former minister Girish Mahajan contacted Gulabrao Patil on Tuesday night and advised him to join the Shinde group. Gulabrao Patil himself has also confirmed this. So, what exactly is the BJP's plan?

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing the people on Wednesday, answered the questions raised by the rebel MLAs and those present on their behalf. He also appealed to Eknath Shinde to come face to face. After this speech of the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde replied by tweeting twice in a row. In the last two and a half years, the Mahavikas Aghadi government only benefited the constituent parties and Shiv Sainiks were overwhelmed, said Eknath Shinde. Eknath Shinde has said that it is essential to get out of the unnatural front for the survival of the party and Shiv Sainiks.