BJP Leader Mahendra More Dies After Being Shot in Jalgaon

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Mahendra More, who was critically injured in a shooting incident in Chalisgaon, Jalgaon district on February 7, has passed away. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Ashoka Hospital in Nashik.

A shooting incident occurred on February 7 when More was targeted while seated in his Chalisgaon office, resulting in severe injuries. He was promptly taken to Ashoka Hospital in Nashik for medical care, but unfortunately passed away on February 10 due to the severity of his injuries.

The Chalisgaon City Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against seven individuals believed to be involved in the shooting. However, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

