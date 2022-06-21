BJP leader Narayan Rane speaks on Eknath Shinde's collapse

Union Minister & BJP leader Narayan Rane on Maharashtra minister & Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde who is reportedly "unreachable" said "No comments should be made on such things, else what is the point of being unreachable"

Eknath Shinde has gone into hiding with his supportive MLAs. Sources have informed that Shiv Sena has 11 to 13 MLAs along with Eknath Shinde. Therefore, if Eknath Shinde leaves the Shiv Sena, there is a strong possibility that the Thackeray government will collapse. While the entire Maharashtra is focused on the results of the Legislative Council elections, on the other hand, the state is preparing for a political earthquake. The epicenter of this potential political quake in the state has been identified as Surat in Gujarat. It is learned that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and 11 MLAs are currently in Surat and have held discussions with BJP leaders.

It is learned that Eknath Shinde, who is considered close to Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, arrived in Gujarat on Monday night. Eknath Shinde and 11 MLAs are said to be staying at Meridian Hotel in Surat. Police have stepped up security outside the hotel. According to sources, a meeting between Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and a senior Gujarat BJP leader took place late last night. The discussion that this meeting was with Gujarat BJP state president CR Patil is gaining momentum.