BJP leader Nilesh Rane slams NCP leader Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde will have to prove his majority in the Assembly. NCP's Sarvesarva Sharad Pawar has hinted at mid-term elections. Pawar held an important meeting of NCP office bearers in Mumbai. It is understood that mid-term elections have been given in this meeting and the leaders should be ready. A meeting was held to elect the Leader of the Opposition in the state. Even then, there has been discussion. However, Pawar hinted that mid-term elections would be held in Maharashtra in December. In particular, Gujarat and Maharashtra will hold simultaneous elections in December.

"So angry because I didn't get the plant?" BJP has asked such a sharp question to Sharad Pawar. BJP leader Nilesh N Rane tweeted about this from his Twitter account. "Saheb was so angry because he was not given a pedestal that he said in anger that this government will last for six months. So much anger because he did not get a pedestal ??" Rane asked.

Sharad Pawar's statement has sparked a debate on whether the state's politics will be shaken again. Meanwhile, the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena took a vow of revolt and formed a government with the BJP. What is special is that this government will have to prove its majority on Monday. However, Sharad Pawar has already made a big statement. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had made a similar statement on Twitter.