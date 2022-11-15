BJP leader Ram Kadam requests Delhi police to seek probe love jihad in Shraddha murder case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam said he will write a letter to the Delhi Police to seek a probe into the possible Love Jihad angle behind the murder of Shraddha Walkar, a resident of Vasai near Mumbai.

Love jihad is a term used by right-wing groups and activists to allege a concerted effort by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

Mumbai MLA Kadam and his supporters gathered in Ghatkopar area here on Tuesday and raised slogans against Walkar's live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing her and has been arrested by the Delhi Police.

Kadam in a tweet, said, "#JusticeForShraddha I request Delhi Police to probe if the brutal murder of Vasai resident #Shraddha Walkar was a conspiracy case of #LoveJihad? Was accused forcing #Shraddha to convert and hence torturing her? Did she refuse to convert and that is why he took her life?"

The Delhi Police on Tuesday took Poonawala to the jungle areas of south Delhi's Chhatarpur area where he had allegedly dumped Walkar's body parts after killing her in May this year. Poonawala had told the police during investigation that he killed Walkar after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into 35 pieces was inspired by Dexter, an American crime TV series.

According to police officials, 13 body parts were found after the accused pinpointed the areas in Delhi where he had thrown them, but only after their forensic examination, it can be confirmed if they belong to the victim.