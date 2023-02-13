BJP leader Sanjay Kelkar says Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed corridor should be named Vande Mataram bullet train

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, must be given the name Vande Mataram’, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sanjay Kelkar.

It should be called Vande Mataram bullet train, Kelkar, who is the legislator from Thane. Kelkar said he would take up this demand with the Union government soon as such a move will increase nationalism and love for the nation among citizens.

Speaking on the visit of Union Minister Anurag Thakur to Thane district on February 14 as part of the BJP’s preparations for the 2024 general elections, Kelkar, who is the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, said several meetings will be held.

Thakur will meet party cadre and several segments of society during his one-day visit to boost the BJP’s chances. Incidentally, Kalyan Lok Sabha seat is represented by Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.