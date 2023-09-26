BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain was hospitalized at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest.

Angioplasty has been done under the supervision of Dr Jalil Parker. Hussain's condition is fine now, he is currently admitted to the ICU," said sources.

Shahnawaz Hussain is one of the national spokespersons of BJP. Hussain was the Minister of Textiles and the Minister Civil Aviation in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He has been the Minister of Industries of the Government of Bihar since 9 February 2021 To 9 August 2022

