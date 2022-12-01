BJP Mahila Morcha President Chitra Wagh says next cabinet expansion in Maha could see women ministers

Maharashtra state president of BJP Mahila Morcha, Chitra Wagh hinted that the next cabinet expansion in Maharashtra should see atleast four women ministers. Wagh made the statement during a press interaction in Thane after attending an all-women local event.

According to a report of TOI, Chitra Wagh added that the party has been given maximum opportunities to women aspirants even at the grass-root level, and so it is likely that the next expansion would see some women getting cabinet berths.

The party has many talented women who can get berths in the next cabinet expansion. I feel some of them who have been re-elected for three to four terms and have enough experience in handling any portfolio should be given the

opportunity, she added further.