BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Arrested for Shooting Shiv Sena Shinde Group Leader (Watch Video)

A conflict between BJP's Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and Shiv Sena's Shinde faction's city chief Mahesh Gaikwad at Ulhasnagar police station resulted in a shootout last night. Ganpat Gaikwad, confessed that he was the one who opened fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil after his people was manhandled at Hill line police station. He also claimed that these individuals had forcibly taken hold of his land parcel, leaving him with no choice but open fire. In this attack both the Shiv Sena members were seriously injured. Later on, he Ganpat Gaikwad confessed to the media that he was the one who opened fired and went on to make serious allegations against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Three persons including BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad who were involved in this open firing by the police have been arrested in this case.

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Arrested Video:



VIDEO | Three accused, including BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, arrested in connection with Ulhasnagar police station firing case.

Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad allegedly over a land dispute.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/7B69EstrPW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 3, 2024

The incident took place in the cabin of Senior Police Inspector Vijay Jagtap at Hillline Police Station in Ulhasnagar. Ganpat Gaikwad stated to the media after the shooting that his son was manhandled in police station and that these individuals had forcibly taken hold of his land parcel, leaving him with no choice but open fire. He expressed no regret for his actions, mentioning that his children were being assaulted in front of the police, leaving him with no choice but to fire. He clarified that he did not intend to kill anyone, but he had to act in self-defense if someone was attacking him in front of the police.



Watch the Police Statement about Firing:



#WATCH ठाणे, महाराष्ट्र: उल्हासनगर फायरिंग पर ठाणे के ACP दत्ता शिंदे ने बताया, "कल पुलिस स्टेशन में फायरिंग हुई थी... पुलिस स्टेशन में जो लोग आए थे उसमें वैभव गायकवाड़, उनके पिता MLA गणपत गायकवाड़ और महेश गायकवाड़ थे... विधायक गणपत गायकवाड़ ने महेश गायकवाड़ और राहुल पाटिल पर… pic.twitter.com/OQb9jxKYMW — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 3, 2024

Gaikwad also leveled serious accusations against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleging that he has harbored criminals across the state. He claimed that Shinde had transformed a respectable man like himself into a criminal. Additionally, Gaikwad mentioned that he had informed senior leader in BJP knew about the issues he was facing, stating that he is often insulted by these individuals. He also noted that a plaque bearing Shrikant Shinde's name had been placed at the location where his work had been done.