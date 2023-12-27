BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Demands Transfer of Wafgaon Fort to Maharashtra Archaeology Department

Pune: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding that Wafgaon Fort, the birthplace of Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar, be transferred from the custody of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha to the Maharashtra Archaeology Department. Yashwantrao Holkar and his band of Adivasi Bahujan soldiers had defeated the British 22 times. The fort is the only place built by Shrimant Malharrao Holkar. It is a place of pilgrimage for Dhangars of the country and entire Aathrapagad community.

In his letter, Padalkar alleged that the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha has not done enough to preserve the fort and its history.

Padalkar also points out that the Maharashtra government has allocated ₹10 crore for the development of Wafa Fort, but fears that this money will not be used properly if the fort remains under the control of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha.

The BJP MLA has requested that the government establish a separate authority for the development of Wafgaon Fort, similar to the authority that was established for the development of Raigad Fort. He further demanded that the government allocate hundreds of crores for the development of Wafgaon Fort to match Yashwantrao's legacy. He has also urged the CM to decide on 6th January, on the coronation day of Maharaj Yashwantrao Holkar.

Padalkar has also stated that if the government is not able to meet his demands, then the Dhangar community will be willing to raise funds and renovate the fort themselves.

